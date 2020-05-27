Let’s cheer the work of Michelle Griffith, ARCH’s executive director, and ARCH’s board. ARCH, with Michelle’s vision, skill and perseverance, has done more to provide affordable housing in Blaine County than anyone else.
Just this month, two more ARCH affordable rental housing projects were approved in Hailey. One development at the Blaine Manor site was made possible in partnership with the Blaine County commissioners, who donated land and funds, and with the city of Hailey URA and federal financing. The project is designed for 30 rental units of permanently affordable senior housing and a second building of 30 units for families. Another nine units of ARCH rental housing were also approved in Hailey this month for city employees and others who live and work in town. These new units are expected for rental next year.
Since 2005, ARCH Community Housing Trust has developed quality for-sale and rental housing for our workforce and seniors. Besides the 69 new units mentioned above, four other ARCH rental townhouses in Bellevue, according to ARCH’s website, have just been completed. The 24-unit ARCH River Street Senior Community complex in Hailey has a waiting list. And Quigley Farms has donated 27 parcels to ARCH for affordable units there as the Farm develops.
So many of us see the need for affordable housing. It has been talked about it for decades. ARCH is living up to its mission of developing safe, permanently affordable housing for persons of low to moderate income, working with public and private parties toward that goal. Without much fanfare, ARCH under Michelle’s leadership is making it happen.
Thank you. This housing helps to meet our housing needs now and will be there for future generations.
Sarah Michael, Blaine County
So much for having good property values.
well done Michele!
Is it legal to designate low income housing specifically for City employees? If so, still not right.
Law matters NOT in single party Democrat Hailey and Blaine Politics. And Blaine Judicial will make law, if need be, to follow suit! Totally predictable...
