Perhaps a better name than "Earth Day" might be “Thank the Earth Day.” When we start listing the many things we are thankful for, most of those things can be traced directly to our Earth.
- Our families (and friends). The love and support we receive from our families (and friends) is an important part of our quality of life that is greatly enhanced because so many of our basic needs have been met.
- Food. The supply chain ultimately gets our food from farms where it is grown in the Earth and harvested (and cared for).
- Clothing. Whether cotton, wool, synthetics or blends, everything we wear comes originally from the Earth; either grown or mined.
- Health. Abundant food, exercise and medications all come from or are possible because of our Earth.
- Warmth. Whether we use fossil fuels or sunlight (or some combination) to heat our homes, the materials required are possible/or come from the Earth (and the Sun).
- Security. The safety provided by our homes comes from materials grown or mined from the Earth.
- Fresh water. We humans require a reliable, constant supply of pure water, whether it’s for drinking, bathing, watering plants, etc. Although most purification is done by other humans and delivered to us, our fresh water originally comes from streams or aquifers from the Earth.
- Our beautiful surroundings. The mountains, forests, rivers and wildlife which provide us both satisfaction and recreation are certainly components of this Earth on which we live.
The Earth Day celebration this April provides us the opportunity to join our whole community to share both our thankfulness and responsibilities to the Earth for the many gifts we have received.
Robert Lonning
Hailey
