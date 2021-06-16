While we all desire affordable housing in Ketchum, the reality of market economics is that the price of land and building costs prohibit anything approaching affordable housing without massive public taxpayer subsidies. Look at your recent Blaine County tax assessment and the real estate market throughout the Wood River Valley, which reflect the reality of local property values.
The affordable housing crisis is not unique to Ketchum. Workers in virtually every major city face this challenge and many choose to find housing far from their workplace. Housing prices and rents in Boise have skyrocketed, for example. It is common for Boise workers to have a 30- to 40-minute or longer commute in heavy traffic. Yes, it would be nice if every Ketchum worker could live in Ketchum. Unfortunately, the economics are such that this may not be possible. Many Ketchum workers will have to accept the reality of commutes and not living where they work. That is a reality today in America.
We cannot have truly affordable housing in Ketchum because of high land costs and construction costs. Thus, Mayor Bradshaw unwittingly speaks the truth with his suggestion for a tent city in Rotary Park along with his offer of public restrooms and showers at the YMCA. Tents may be a realistic answer if local politicians don’t wake up to the fact that any significant possibility of true affordable housing exists to the south where both land costs and building cost are much less expensive. This will of course require a commute. Ketchum taxpayers also need to wake up to what the Ketchum City Council is really “building”: the unrealistic Bluebird Village affordable housing unit with limited parking in a very expensive real estate location. Surely other pipe dream strategies will follow, along with Tent City.
Jim Bronson, Sun Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Mayor Bradshaw can pay back all of the YMCA donors out of his own pocket
You want economics ans numbed out of coty hall? They won’t even survey business to see how short we are on labor. Or take a survey of the people who have been displaced To see how many need what kind of housing. Ketchum taxpayers have voted 2:1 against Bluebird in not one but two IME polls. Bluebird is a travesty of democracy gone wrong. It will likely be the last thing the Mayor and two City Councillors jam thru before they are voted out of office in November. Hopefully the next administration will take a more sensible approach to housing. And everything else.
I miss the train.
Andy`s Trailer Park......North Fork Deluxe Trailer Park
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In