Thank you, Blaine County, for your strong presence on June 2 in solidarity with the events happening around the country protesting the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and ongoing structural racism and violence against black Americans. Thank you to our local police in Hailey, Ketchum, Bellevue and Sun Valley for taking a knee with us and for the powerful statements made by Hailey Police Chief Steve England and Sheriff Steve Harkins. Thank you also to the young activists—especially those of you who identify as black, brown, indigenous, and people of color—who showed up to lead us into a more equitable future.
The Alliance of Idaho works to protect the basic human rights of immigrants through education, outreach and advocacy. This statement is not meant to speak for the Latino community in our valley, but to take a stand against racism and white supremacy in all their forms.
We recognize that the United States has a history of persistent racism that continues to plague our nation and its institutions. We understand that the racist violence visible on the video of the killing of George Floyd is connected to the slower, often less visible, racism that operates in our valley. This isn’t new. The most marginalized members of our community have greater expertise in how racism functions and whom it impacts; they live it every day. They have been telling us to pay attention. We must trust their voices.
We encourage you to take action, to ask critical questions, and to listen to black, brown and indigenous voices about the realities of their experiences with institutions and structures in Blaine County and beyond.
Sarah Sentilles, Becky Lopez, Mary Ann Chubb, Lindy Cogan, and Patty Tobin
The Alliance of Idaho
History of which you appear to have little appreciation will tell you that the appearance of and participation in mobs and the blaming and use of scapegoats results in unpleasant consequences for countries. The latter can also be said of the participants and accusers. This especially being the case when a good look in the mirror by the participants, accusers, and especially the perceived victims might bring about better and more lasting results!
