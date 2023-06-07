I recently witnessed the potentially devastating impact of scam calls on seniors. Like many others from their generation in Idaho, my parents feel more comfortable and secure using a landline. Unfortunately, this choice exposes them to a relentless stream of undesired and deceitful calls that exploit their vulnerability.
A staggering 85% of landline calls are now unwanted or spam, according to a 2022 study by the call-blocking firm Imp. My parents have become frequent targets, facing relentless intrusion into their daily lives. Recently, they narrowly avoided falling victim to a caller who requested their bank details under the guise of verifying their account. It was a close call that spurred me into action.
After extensive research, I promptly added their number to the Do Not Call list and began exploring options for a spam call blocker. However, my journey revealed a stark truth: there need to be more resources to educate and protect seniors effectively in the face of this growing menace. And it's a more significant issue than you think, with over 200,000 seniors in Idaho still relying on a landline today.
