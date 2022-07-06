To protect our reproductive freedoms, we need to expand the Supreme Court.
The Judiciary Act of 2021 would add four new seats to the Supreme Court, bringing the number of justices to 13. It would help restore balance to a court that Mitch McConnell has packed with right-wing extremists who just dismantled abortion care in America.
Recent polling showed that not only do a majority of Americans believe that the Supreme Court should uphold the right to abortion care, they also agree that we need to restore balance to the court and support adding additional judges to the Supreme Court.
I’m urging Congress to pass the Judiciary Act so we can create an institution that moves away from partisan politics and represents the good of all Americans.
Barbara Owens
Ketchum
Didn't FDR try this (called packing the court) a long time ago and was unsuccessful?
Ah, but the Republicans successfully pack the courts with lying a**holes.
I too support abortion in the first trimester. But you are so misguided to claim the Supreme Court is extremist when all this decision did is uphold the Constitution and turn this issue back to the States. Maybe you should do a little more research and learn that it's the States that grant power to the Federal gov't. NOT the other way around.
This Supreme Court is conservative, as in interpreting the Constitution's letter of the law. That is the opposite definition of "extremism." Roe v Wade was decided on a "right to privacy." C'mon now. An issue this important can't take cover on something so flimsy. It is proper that laws regarding abortion be argued on the merits of a woman's and unborn baby's rights. Stop trying to rig the system and get busy with the hard work of protecting all life.
Again an ignorant twit speaking from their dark place. "It is proper that laws regarding abortion be argued on the merits of a woman's and unborn baby's rights." How do you argue about a women's rights unless your a religious zealot?
You must have whiplash from the complete turnaround you managed to perform in two paragraphs
