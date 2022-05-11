The Blaine County Clerk’s Office is responsible for a diverse portfolio of responsibilities and requires that the elected clerk be a hardworking, knowledgeable person of integrity and transparency. These are the reasons that Stephen was unanimously chosen for this position by the County Commissioners. Stephen McDougall Graham definitely fits this description and has displayed these qualities while serving as Clerk of Blaine County.
As a board member and musician with the Wood River Orchestra, it’s been my pleasure to be associated with Stephen and support him in this endeavor.
Please vote for Stephen McDougall Graham for Blaine County Clerk.
Lynn Flickinger
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In