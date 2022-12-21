I’m writing in support of safe passage on state Highway 75 for the elk and all wildlife here in the Wood River Valley. I’ve heard that the Idaho Transportation Department is considering spending $70 million on widening state Highway 75. They also are toying with the idea of creating safe passage for wildlife but would like to hear from the public.
One of the main reasons I live here is for the joy of seeing a magnificent elk on my way to town or coming upon a moose in the trees. It's a gift that they live here among us, and it’s time we show them some love and respect by making their commute safer as well as ours. I can only imagine how hard it will be for the elk to cross a four lane highway; they are already struggling with our increased traffic and two lanes to cross.
Please show your support for wildlife safe passage by sending your thoughts to info@sh75.com and amccleary@co.blaine.id.us.
