Over 3,200 students in eight schools in Blaine County rely on taxpayer dollars for their education, safety and environmental health.
Roofs are in need of repair or replacement in six schools and heating and A/C systems are in need of repair or replacement in three schools.
Go to www.blaineschools.org and click on “read more” about this levy. There is a spreadsheet that itemizes, prioritizes and shows the funding schedules for these needs and all the needs being addressed by this levy. You can also go to www.voteforschools.info for more information. As we have all become aware in our own lives, the longer we wait to take care of these repairs and replacements, the more expensive they will become.
