As community partners and parents of children who have benefited from the Blaine County School District, we are delighted to support the Aug. 30 Plant Facilities levy because we know that a delayed investment in infrastructure will compromise the wholesome learning environment for all Blaine County students and teachers, now and into the future. In addition, delaying the current levy will cost taxpayers more later!
We applaud the school district trustees and leadership for asking a third party to identify what needs to be updated and renovated.
We aspire to vote early at the courthouse sometime after Aug. 15 and before the Aug. 26 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. However, we may vote at our regular polling location on Tuesday, Aug. 30 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
