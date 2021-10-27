As a local business owner, we hope that you will join us in supporting the re-election of Mayor Neil Bradshaw who has worked hard to create more workforce housing in Ketchum. Being Ketchum’s mayor takes determination and grit, and Neil has demonstrated these qualities and the city has made significant progress over the past four years. After three attempts, the city received $12 million in grant funding for the Bluebird affordable housing project, which will provide needed rental units for our local workforce. A new fire station and a new City Hall have been developed, after decades of discussion, because Neil worked hard to get them done. Rather than letting Ketchum’s historic buildings go by the wayside, the mayor and City Council created a process through the Historic Preservation Commission to work to preserve our character and history. Now Neil is leading Ketchum’s efforts to create a Warm Springs Preserve and permanent open space. All these efforts make Ketchum more livable and vibrant. Please join us in supporting Neil Bradshaw for a second term as Ketchum’s mayor to keep the momentum going.
Keith and Paula Perry, Ketchum
