Ketchum voters, please make sure you vote "Yes" for the LOT for housing on Tuesday, May 17. You can vote in person at The Community Library, get an absentee ballot or go the Blaine County Courthouse for early voting.
For our four family businesses—the Ketchum Grill, Enoteca, Mason Family Provisions and the Pizza Diavola Truck—this is one of the most important votes you can make. A family tradition that we started in 1988 may not survive without more local workforce housing, and the city of Ketchum has stepped up to the plate by creating a Housing Action Plan and asking for a vote to divide the LOT to pay for it.
Anne and I have been blessed to be able to start a restaurant, raise our two daughters in Ketchum, and have them branch out with two restaurants of their own. We embrace the community, know most of our diners by name, and the community has embraced us in return. During the pandemic, longtime customers bought gift certificates to help us keep going during the time we were forced to close. We are so grateful to all our loyal supporters.
A LOT of talk about housing; all QUIET about air.
