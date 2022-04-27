I would like to encourage everyone to get out and vote in the May 17 primary. There are some important positions in our county government that need qualified, responsible and community-minded people to fill those positions.
Gretchen Stinnett is one of those people. She's running for the office of Blaine County Clerk. Gretchen grew up in the Wood River Valley and has lived and worked in our hometown for as long as I've known her. As a working professional, I have always been impressed by her willingness to help clients and customers navigate and resolve their business issues. I got to know Gretchen first when I was a customer for a local bank, where she worked at the time. She listened to my woes about finding volunteers for a local event I was chairing and immediately volunteered.
This is where I really got to know Gretchen. She is a person that doesn't see an obstacle, but instead sees a challenge. She is not the person that will say, "That's not my job." Instead, she's the one that will ask, "How do we fix this?" and "How can I help?" These are just a few of the qualities that make her a great fit for the office of Blaine County Clerk. She is always willing to go the extra mile, be it continuing education, volunteering or problem solving.
I strongly encourage all to get out and vote in the May 17 primary, and help us put this wonderful, valley-grown asset into office.
Elect Gretchen Stinnett!
Jana Orchard
Bellevue
