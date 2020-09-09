Commissioner Greenberg has been a superb public servant on behalf of all the citizens of the county. As chairman of the Blaine County commissioners, he has stewarded the county’s funds and led on the difficult and complex issues that come before the commissioners.
I particularly compliment his leadership on public access to public lands and to the Big Wood River. Commissioner Greenberg resisted the attempted overreach by the Flying Heart Homeowners Association to prohibit public parking at the fishing accesses on Aspen Lakes Drive.
Under Greenberg’s leadership, the Blaine County commissioners took the Homeowners’ Association to court and won. The court victory has countywide implications, upholding public parking within the public right of way boundaries of “private” roads. This victory assures the continuation of the county’s longstanding policy requiring housing developments to provide access, including parking, to public lands and waterways.
Don’t take this access to public lands and waterways for granted. News stories across Idaho tell the story. We are all threatened as out-of-state landowners try to convert public lands in Idaho to “Private property—no trespassing” lands, and to prohibit use of roads essential to access public lands. Idahoans are being shut out of lands they have hiked and hunted and fished for generations.
The county’s court victory protects ongoing parking near accesses to the Wood River, Adams Gulch, Greenhorn Gulch, Lake Creek, Eagle Creek and other canyons in the Big Wood watershed.
Thank you, Commissioner Greenberg. Please join me in voting Jacob Greenberg, November 2020. He works hard to protect our quality of life.
Nick Miller, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In