I served Ketchum for 19 years, three on the P&Z and then 16 on the Ketchum City Council. Serving our community is a tough job and almost every decision has controversy. When I left the council four years ago, I felt that the city was in good hands with Neil Bradshaw as mayor. The city needs Neil’s leadership and experience now more than ever. He has the institutional knowledge that can navigate us through the choppy waters ahead. He and the council have accomplishments worth noting: a new fire station, a new city hall, energy saving initiatives, new water pipes, and work force housing projects.
As during my tenure, the biggest controversy revolves around the issue of how and where to build affordable housing. Everyone states that they support housing but when projects are identified neighbors and others will say that it is not the right location. Work force needs to be built everywhere! Downtown is great, out of town is great. Yes, we can get a little more bang for the buck outside of town, but a downtown location gives vibrancy and life to Ketchum. We need both; the fact is restaurants, merchants and businesses are closing or limiting hours and services due to the absence of employees. Neil and the council have identified this crisis. I’ll leave you with a quote and a hope that you support Neil.
“I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts, and beer.” ― Abraham Lincoln
Baird Gourlay, Ketchum City Council (2000-2016)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In