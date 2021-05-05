We are in dire need of affordable housing. One glance at classifieds says it all. We had 13 columns of Help Wanted ads and ZERO (yes, zero!) Rental ads in the Idaho Mountain Express last week.
I moved here in 1980 with thirty bucks I borrowed from my little brother. I know, I know, who moves someplace with 30 bucks in their wallet? Seems ridiculous now, but I’m proud of the fact that my husband (I married up—he had 100 bucks!) and I were able to get our foot in the door and become productive members of our community who volunteer, donate and give back what we can. It is virtually impossible for a person today to find a rental if they had ten times the money I had in 1980. Imagine how many people we are turning away who could be productive and giving members of our community?
I wonder if the people who are not in favor of Bluebird Village actually need local services? Do you shop at Atkinsons’ Market? Do you grab a coffee at Starbucks? Do you need an engineer or carpenter to build your home? Do you need banking services? Like to have a G&T in a local bar every now and again? Do you want your kids taught by competent and giving teachers who understand our community? Do you need your bike worked on or your skis tuned? Need an Uber ride from the airport? Do you hire a local fishing guide to show you the secret spots? Do you expect a quick response if your house catches on fire? Need to check out a book at The Community Library? Need a vaccination by a registered nurse? Need a babysitter?
If the answer to even one of these questions is “yes,” then perhaps you understand that, in the end, affordable housing is what makes this a great place to live. Without local affordable housing we become an empty and soulless community. Being soulless means we are a community without character or individuality. Our individuality is what makes the Wood River Valley a colorful and wonderful place to live.
Please don’t be a NIMBY. When you support Bluebird Village, you are supporting those individuals who grease the wheels and make our community livelier and more interesting.
Sheila Liermann, East Fork
I will be placing ads in all North West States and California Craig's list asking the question "why is Ketchum Idaho not a great place to be homeless"
Wait, the author of the letter is a real estate broker! Per her website, she is in the top 10% of sales around here and has been in leadership roles in the local real estate scene. She has profited handsomely from the very thing the IME says is destroying this town--second home owners. How many homes has she sold that are available for short term rental on VRBO or ABNB and thus not available to working people? The biggest lobbyists in Boise AGAINST affordable housing in the state of Idaho are the realtors. They prevent resort towns like Ketchum from implementing a second home flip tax that is used in states like Colorado to fund affordable housing. How ironic that someone who stands against the funding sources for affordable housing and who pays no property taxes herself in Ketchum thinks its a fine thing for Ketchum taxpayers to fork over up to $10mm to enrich a for-profit out of state developer.
This letter is rich. Claims of NIMBYism by someone who lives in East Fork. Every "pro" Bluebird person makes you think that the ONLY place low income housing can go is in the retail district. That's ridiculous. We have CC-1 zoning for a reason. It is designed to PREVENT high-density single use residential buildings like Bluebird in the retail core. Why? Because the quickest way to kill the vibrancy of a downtown retail core is to load it up with high density apartment buildings. Residential use parking crowds our retail parking. So no one comes to your downtown core anymore. They go to...to another core or they go to Amazon. This is exactly what happened to Warm Springs. That used to be a vibrant community until it was killed by replacing commercial with residential. This kills off employment in your town. Bluebird gets around sensible zoning by having a minimal amount of retail space so they can call it "mixed use." The irony is that even if Bluebird gets built, we will still have a labor shortage in Ketchum. Housing is a contributor, but it is not the cause. We are in the midst of a national housing shortage. Idaho is has the fastest growing metro region in the country. Unemployment in the state is 3%. This problem is going to be with us for a long time, and 56 units of housing that long term residents like teachers and fire fighters won't qualify for will make only a small dent. And there is ZERO plan on the part of our elected officials for creation of more housing in Ketchum. No demand study, no potential supply analysis. Nothing. Hiring a sustainability staffer but no one is in charge of housing. So to make people feel better about supporting working people in the short term, we are going to be stuck with something that will end up HURTING OUR RETAIL CORE. for....99 years. And when people look at the financial shenanigans going on with Bluebird, they should be shocked at the misuse of taxpayer resources. The many pay to benefit a few. Inlcuding the for profit out of town developer who was the ultimate NIMBY when he said workforce housing would reduce his property value in his vacation condo in Sun Valley. This is is no way to run a town.
If Mr. Melin and others opposed to Bluebird based on parking limitations were part of Harry Griffith's SVED group, they would be aware that a national expert on city development presented several years ago on this very issue of parking. His comment about parking directly went to the heart of people's concerns: if you think that parking will be unchanging in the future, GUESS AGAIN! Technology and social advances will leapfrog present concerns in providing self-driving vehicles, shared car use instead of owning, enhanced use of Uber/Lyft type services, etc. In fact he closed by stating that building a parking garage today is one of the biggest mistakes a city can make. Parking garages are very difficult to convert to other uses when they are no longer needed. We are very overdue for visionary thinking, not stuck-in-the-past fossilization if we are to help our city not only survive but flourish.
Maybe you should do some...research? Read SVED's last major economic study of Ketchum. It noted that our hotels (and this was prior to Aspen's Limelight) suffered from chronic low utilization and low room rates. So what does our city leadership do? Approves more hotels owned by out of state people when they know with 100% certainty that it will add to our housing crisis. Odd way to deal with a housing crisis.
Thank you for your well written letter. I also cringe each week when I look at the ads for employment vs rentals. Not only have most long term rentals disappeared, there are those who feel no qualms about price gouging. Bluebird Village will help, but we need a comprehensive plan to address our lack of workforce/affordable housing.
Yes we do. Are you aware of anyone working on that kind of a plan? It's not the state. Blaine County isn't working on one. BCHA isn't working on one. SVED? nada. KCDC? Not them; they are in bed with GMD. City of Ketchum? Nope, not them either. The only person with a plan for workforce housing is the out of state developer who makes his living off of building this stuff. Bluebird won't help--once it goes up and people see how massive it is, the negative impact on parking and traffic, the hit to business in the retail core, the massive financial transfers from taxpayers to the housing profiteer involved, it will do what KETCH did and sour people on how the City goes about this.
