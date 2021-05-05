We are in dire need of affordable housing. One glance at classifieds says it all. We had 13 columns of Help Wanted ads and ZERO (yes, zero!) Rental ads in the Idaho Mountain Express last week.

I moved here in 1980 with thirty bucks I borrowed from my little brother. I know, I know, who moves someplace with 30 bucks in their wallet? Seems ridiculous now, but I’m proud of the fact that my husband (I married up—he had 100 bucks!) and I were able to get our foot in the door and become productive members of our community who volunteer, donate and give back what we can. It is virtually impossible for a person today to find a rental if they had ten times the money I had in 1980. Imagine how many people we are turning away who could be productive and giving members of our community?

I wonder if the people who are not in favor of Bluebird Village actually need local services? Do you shop at Atkinsons’ Market? Do you grab a coffee at Starbucks? Do you need an engineer or carpenter to build your home? Do you need banking services? Like to have a G&T in a local bar every now and again? Do you want your kids taught by competent and giving teachers who understand our community? Do you need your bike worked on or your skis tuned? Need an Uber ride from the airport? Do you hire a local fishing guide to show you the secret spots? Do you expect a quick response if your house catches on fire? Need to check out a book at The Community Library? Need a vaccination by a registered nurse? Need a babysitter?

If the answer to even one of these questions is “yes,” then perhaps you understand that, in the end, affordable housing is what makes this a great place to live. Without local affordable housing we become an empty and soulless community. Being soulless means we are a community without character or individuality. Our individuality is what makes the Wood River Valley a colorful and wonderful place to live.

Please don’t be a NIMBY. When you support Bluebird Village, you are supporting those individuals who grease the wheels and make our community livelier and more interesting.

Sheila Liermann, East Fork

