I wholeheartedly endorse Blanca Romero Green for school board trustee, representing Woodside and adjacent neighborhoods. I know Blanca because of her involvement with the census. She was helpful in ensuring that hard-to-count populations were included in our local count.
Blanca has two daughters in the Blaine County schools. She works at the Hunger Coalition where she is a Program Manager. She has awesome organizational skills and is a natural leader. Part of her responsibilities include organizing the Ketchum food distribution each week, and she has recruited a network of volunteers to help. Her dynamic personality makes this challenging work fun, and volunteers are eager to return to help.
It’s important to Blanca that we keep schools safely open so our students don’t get behind. She wants to continue to work on closing the education gap. She will be a voice and representative for our Hispanic/LatinX families and students who now comprise 44% of the student population.
I’m excited that Blanca wants to serve as a Trustee for the Blaine County School District, and I urge you to vote now. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 29. You can go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If you live in Woodside or the adjacent neighborhoods, please vote for Blanca!
Wendy Jaquet, Blaine County
