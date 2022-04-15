Dear Sun Valley Community (including my amazing Sun Valley Company team),
I want to thank you for making my first winter in Sun Valley an awesome one. When I arrived in Sun Valley last May, I was impressed by how the whole community rallied around our No. 1 ranking. People wanted to tell me all of their favorite things about Sun Valley: the lack of lift lines, the unbelievably good snowmaking and grooming, the big vertical and consistent pitch of Baldy, the extraordinary lodges and how good the food tastes. Over my career, I’ve had the privilege of living in some of North America’s greatest mountain towns, but I had never felt such pride from the locals in their ski resort. After this year, I now understand why … it’s all true! This place is special, and as I think about my mission here, the thing I’m most focused on is making sure it stays special.
To my Sun Valley team—thank you. Thank you for taking me in, for believing in me, for the energy and positivity you bring to work every day. I get up in the morning and I never know how it’s going to go, but I know it’s going to be a great day because we’re in it together.
I also want to thank the entire community for embracing my family and making us feel at home here. I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting many of you and have appreciated the open and honest conversations we’ve had on lift rides. If I didn’t get a chance to meet you, I look forward to doing so this summer or when we’re all back together for winter 2022-2023.
I hope you all take the opportunity to join us for closing weekend as we celebrate winter’s return! Regardless of the weather, those final turns are to be cherished. Thank you for a great season!
With gratitude,
Pete Sonntag
Vice President and General Manager, Sun Valley Resort
