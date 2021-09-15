Someone please explain the following: My wife and I (ages 74 and 71) got the vaccine because we believe it works. We have remained very healthy.
An anecdotal story from Sun Valley City Administrator Walt Femling (“Sun Valley pursuing COVID-19 vaccination requirement, mask mandate,” published Sept. 3) cited a Sun Valley police officer catching a mild case of COVID-19: “The officer likely avoided serious illness because he was vaccinated,” Femling said. Bingo! Get the vaccine and in the rare case you contract COVID it’s highly likely to be mild.
So why the heck would Sun Valley mandate that I wear a mask and submit to all the other restrictions? Proof of vaccination—no problem. Why do I care if someone in line behind me sneezes and fails to cover their mouth—I’m vaccinated!
And to suggest we follow the guidelines imposed in New York and San Francisco causes me to pause and ask: Since when did either of those cities offer Ketchum/Sun Valley any model of anything? “We need to be leaders not followers,” Councilman Keith Saks said. For crying out loud, then pick better cities to follow!
I thought the new slogan was “Don’t change Sun Valley, Let Sun Valley change you.”
Maybe the City Council didn’t get that memo.
Alan Patty, Sun Valley
Why would you assume that the city councils are looking towards SF and NYC?
The simple reality is that Blaine County got hit hard by COVID, we have limited medical capacity, and the state's hospitals are currently buckling. I seriously doubt that people were saying "ya, let's copy major metros because...reasons!" and not assessing the local situation for what it is.
This is nothing but a cheap and poorly thought out attempt at making masks political by framing it as what liberal big cities do.
Mr. Patty, while the vaccination may prevent you from becoming very ill if you are infected, it does nothing to stop you from transmitting the disease to others. The viral load in your throat and nasal pharynx, if you are infected, is easily sufficient to infect others, even if you're not symptomatic.
Thanks for writing this guitar dude.
I can't believe we still have to explain this, but since you asked: you wear a mask to protect others. There are children who can't yet get vaccinated. Immunocompromised folks for whom the vaccine is less effective. If I were to get a cancer patient sick because I was too lazy to wear a mask I don't think I could live with myself. Maybe you could?
Spot on, thanks!
Mr. Patty, my father-in-law passed away last week from covid. He was about your age, fully vaccinated, pretty healthy, and lived in a small town. He followed the guidance. The vaccine is very effective, but not 100%. So I will wear my mask to protect you and your wife.
My condolences to you and your family.
