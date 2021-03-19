Sun Valley’s season passes cost $409 for a college student, say a Boise State student in Boise, but cost $1,099, almost 2.5 times as much, for my teenage high-school student grandchildren living in Boise. I have several times asked Sun Valley for an explanation for that pricing policy, but they have not responded. I realize Sun Valley can charge whatever they want for ski tickets and passes, but I don’t understand why they would charge so much for a high school student simply because they don’t live in Blaine County, and therefore won’t get to ski our beautiful mountain as much anyway?
Robert Diercks
Sun Valley
