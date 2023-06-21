Kudos for running the article by Greg Foley as well as last week’s letter to the editor regarding the proposed “Jericho Townhomes.”
As stated, the parking issues that will be created by 3- and 4-bedroom short-term rentals is disastrous and the Elkhorn Golf/Tennis/Pool have already discussed having limited parking and potentially needing to bus member/players to use the amenities. Originally, this project was guised as “affordable housing,” which no one can deny is needed, but this project is far from what that intention as they will go in as high end market price short-term rentals. The list is long regarding the offensive architectural clash of the container homes with roof-top patios and street side air-conditioning units, lack of snow storage ... the list goes on. The parking impact will be exponential and will effect members of the Wood River Jewish Synagogue, the village pool, the tennis/pickleball members, the Elkhorn/Sun Valley Golf Course. Insufficient parking has been a long time issue existing in the Elkhorn Community for decades since the short-term rental business has gained popularity. This issue is an unintended consequence that needs to be addressed. This is why Sun Valley leadership needs to be on point with these types of developments going forward.
Mountain communities must be vigilant to keep the peaceful enjoyment, the natural landscape and the ratio of housing to open spaces balanced. Many of the developers take advantage of slack and schedule special notices and critical meetings during this time when many residents are out of town. Sun Valley must be astute and uphold the communities values and defend against these types of developments that do not follow the codes and architectural look and feel of a mountain community's landscape. We count on and elect the Sun Valley mayor and council members to prioritize the reasons that make our community so unique to other parts of the country where city planning has gotten out of control.
Thank you, Kris, for your well-argued perspective. In 1977, I moved from Ketchum to Twin Creeks, which was developing as "affordable," along with Kirkman's "Cold Springs" south of town. Soon after, Manookian's multi-unit, high density "Sunrise" was developed with affordable prices, although Dave objected to dedicating the avalanche zone portion as Open Space. No one objected to Elkhorn's Village's high unit density, which served ski instructors, lifeguards, tennis pros, et.al. My point is that Elkhorn has already served our community with "affordable housing," Those living in Elkhorn today are not responsible for the "new" housing needs of Blaine County at large, nor employees of S V Resort, the only major employer of SV, and which dutifully provides living space for its seasonal needs. Nor are we "responsible" for providing high density areas to hoards of newbies wishing to crowd into Elkhorn and invest in this area, be they developers from California or transplants from Texas, or teachers of the elite. Elkhorn's current problem results from Mayor Peter Henricks, Council members developer Michelle Griffith and Lane Ranch Realtor Brad DuFur abandoning the hillside protection ordinance, and twisting SV's Comprehensive Plan for the lucrative benefits of outside developers. Their three council votes control development in City of SV. Change SV's City Council and we can still maintain the lifestyle we have earned. Just do it.
While I am not sure I agree with all of this, you make a point that elections matter. Especially at the local level. Unfortunately, we have a dearth of quality candidates. We need more people to get involved in a decision-making process that is, by design, exclusionary. Everything you bemoan in SV is far worse in Ketchum.
