Sun Valley Company has taken two more measures this season to be less of a “locals" mountain. As if joining Vail’s Epic Pass wasn’t bad enough, now they have both dramatically raised the price for seasonal kids programs as well as reduced the uphill/downhill skinning hours by 25%.
Anyone else find it ironic that while backcountry skiing is the only growth market in the ski industry that instead of embracing it, Sun Valley Company is fighting it? Wouldn’t it be better for them to find ways to get more backcountry skiers here rather than try to kill it off?
These moves by SVC are yet more blows to preserving the vibe of Sun Valley. While on the one hand SVC promotes the local character of the area to attract tourists, on the other hand they are squeezing the life out of what makes this place special. What’s next? A nine-story hotel at River Run? Why doesn’t the city of Ketchum stand up to them?
Perry Boyle
Ketchum
So you are saying, as a revenue model, SV Co should promote hiking on Baldy to get more skiers off Baldy and into the backcountry? And, the city of Ketchum, that is reliant on tourism, should stand up to a private business from which the tourism is derived? What punitive measures should a city government take against a private business that is implementing regulations to ensure they can safely provide a quality product to the paying public?
Last year's policy was much better
Perry, I would suggest you talk to some cat drivers and SV maintenance employees who are on the mountain at night and see how they feel about limiting night and early morning skiers and hikers. It is all about safety.
Genuine question, what else was tried to increase safety? Were there not any other options? E.g. fewer uphill routes? Or only hiking up on specific days? How about some fenced corridors in certain areas? It just comes across as a near ban on skinning to the top. I know plenty of people who like to skin up and then ski a few runs before work. Doesn't seem possible now...
You ski in jeans.
Perry, you knucklehead, backcountry skiing is not hiking Baldy. If you want to promote backcountry skiing...........try going into the BACKCOUNTRY and not using the ski hill.
If you really want to encourage "backcountry skiing " in the Wood River Valley ask the State of Idaho, Blaine County, and the USFS to provide more parking off Highway 75.
