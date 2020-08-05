In the midst of all the gloom and doom, what a joy, what a glorious and uplifting gift, to have our summer symphony restored to us by the imagination and planning of our conductor, combined with the nation’s splendid musicians and the technical wonders of our modern world!
After so many memorable occasions on the lawn, in the Pavilion and in the big old tent (I go back that far!), I know for sure that I shall never, ever forget last week’s uniquely brave bold and beautiful concert.
I’ve come to realize recently how much we’ve been taking for granted, blessed with living here in this treasure trove of a valley. But after these past strange, scary, isolated, anxious months, for one precious hour last night I was swept far away from the “breaking news” constantly oozing like slime from some national media.
The return of the summer symphony is bringing us so much more than wonderful music. The wonderful people of the symphony are restoring our faith in the future, strengthening our resolve to overcome the challenges we face and reminding us that humanity may be flawed, but it is capable of creating—pure and everlasting beauty.
Diana Fassino, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In