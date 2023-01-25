If you care about the environment, and you care about your utility bills, please pay attention to what is going on with the Lava Ridge project. An advertiser in this paper, Magic Valley Energy, plans to put up 400 wind turbines, each 750 feet tall, over 73,000 acres in the Magic Valley. This will do more than destroy the pristine nature of the prairie with turbines and power lines, impact the Minidoka site, and murder a mass of birds. It will also raise our power prices.
But isn’t wind power free? Hardly. Because it is so intermittent (especially in the winter, when power demand for heating is highest), it requires either expensive storage or fossil fuel back up plants. The battery storage included in this project will provide power for hours—yet the wind often doesn’t blow for days. So you essentially have to pay for two energy generation systems. Since Germany went for wind, its power prices have trebled.
A few people at Magic Valley Energy will make a great deal of money off of us while they take over a public good for their own enrichment. In just over 60 days, this project will be close to unstoppable. As per usual, our elected officials are doing nothing to protect us. What can you do? Educate yourself at: https://stoplavaridge.com/howCanIHelp.html. Attend the next BLM meeting at: https://bit.ly/LavaRidgeDEISIntro. Tell all your friends and neighbors what is going on.
