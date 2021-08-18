I read with deep concern in the July 29 paper that the Ketchum mayor and City Council plan to create an $800,000 slush fund to allocate to their own “preferred projects” outside of the normal budgetary process. The mayor left this little item out of his regular blast email—I wonder why? Given that the discretionary portion of the city’s budget is about $10 million, they are giving themselves license to spend almost 10% of the available funds—anyway they want, and with no accountability or public input. This is local government at its worst. I am surprised that the city administrator would go along with this and that the city legal officer would permit it. It’s the kind of thing I would resign over if in their shoes.
But I am not at all surprised that the mayor and City Council are giving themselves this power. This abuse of proper process and disdain for the will of the electorate has become a pattern for them. This is a group that is far out of touch with our community. This is the gang of five that approved the six-story Marriott despite 3,000 signatures against it. They dispensed with the normal readings of an ordinance to push through a zoning change in a footnote to a table to permit the massive four-story box of Bluebird to be built in an area zoned for retail. Bluebird is a project they know the large majority of the community opposes from the polls in this newspaper. They pushed KETCH as an “experiment”; we now have to live with it. They shifted $80,000 meant for a zoning code re-write to go to a consultant to create a historical preservation list. They put the firehouse in what many of us consider to be the wrong place so they could put low-income housing in the retail zone rather than in the industrial zone. And they still have taken no action to regulate short term rentals, while our neighbors get priced out of their homes by out-of-town speculators.
People of Ketchum, it is time to wake up. Make your voice known to the mayor and insist that he stop governing like this. And remember this power grab when you vote in November.
Perry Boyle, Ketchum
Mr. Boyle has continued his misinformation campaign. I won't forget his recent written comments on Bluebird, putting 10 pounds of manure into a 2 pound bag (paraphrasing). That won't be a winning campaign slogan. We need solutions and real action on housing.
Is Mr Boyle running for Mayor? Someone should run. Why not him?
What did he get wrong in his letter? And where is he wrong about the 10lbs? Doesnt Bluebird have to cut down every tree on the site? Didnt it have to reduce the number and size of the units? Sounds to me like they are doing a fair bit of squeezing. And just saying he’s wrong isn’t really useful—that’s what Truth does. If you want to understand what the City is doing with its budget, go to the meetings and/or read the City Council minutes from the first budget reading.
As for election campaigns, how do you like the Mayor taking credit for the new water pipes in his re-election campaign? That project was initiated by the previous administration. And how about his administration pushing the LOT tax on STRs to next year when they say we have a crisis now? And what about giving the Warm Springs Preserve only 3 months to raise $10mm when Brennan stopped taling to the Land Trust in Feb? It’s like he wants that to fail and area to be densely developed. Works either way for Brennan. And for him?
Time for a change
I guess the Mayor can run on the disaster of Ketch and then building low income housing on one of the most valuable pieces of land in Idaho. That’s sure to be a winning campaign strategy.
I would not consider a MTE online poll a fair representation of the community. There's no way to tell the demographics, it's extremely easy to vote multiple times, and there's no way to know if people are residents of Blaine County or Ketchum.
There's a chance that it's representative. But there's also a strong possibility that it skews one towards a specific demographic over others.
In contrast, public comments don't seem to follow the 2-1 oppose/favor Bluebird split that MTE polls do.
Regardless, I think opposing an 8% slush fund is valid, regardless about how feel about the current mayor/council.
Good points on IME polls. But note that they haven’t been printing any more letters opposed to Bluebird, and that the City hasn’t posted comments opposing Bluebird in months, despite numerous submissions to both channels. Also keep in mind that GMD has paid a person to recruit endorsers. So it’s not exactly a fair fight if you think Bluebird is wrong for Ketchum. Information is being surpressed. Bluebird has been a done deal for years, with massive taxpayer support and almost no taxpayer input. Also note that P&Z is charged with enforcing safety as a key mission, yet there was zero discussion (not one word) about the safety challenges with Bluebird. Like an elevator that won’t hold an EMT gurney. And there may be insufficient fire suppression. And do the supporters understand that once a tenant moves in they can renew for life, regardless of how their income Rosow, and that their rent remains subsidized, for life, regardless of how their income rises? Pretty nice entitlement to get a rent controlled apartment on one of the most valuable locations in Idaho!
"Watch out for this guy; he's smarmy, smug, and snarky...don't know what he's after but he has ulterior motives." Truth in Labeling and all this time I thought this description fit you.
Be happy to share my motives with you. I'm not in hiding, been pointed out before on these pages as a doctor and owner of mobile home parks in the Valley but I've been Truth In Labeling for many years and don't intend to change a perfectly applicable handle. I'm not running for any office, now or ever. I don't have a finger in any political pie sharing with any economic interest for personal gain. I am not seeking to benefit in any way from promoting worker housing, sensible governing, development of community resources that benefit everybody, nor am I seeking favors from those blessed civic-minded citizens who bring these to life. I teach golf for charity, donate and give tours for non-profits,
teach self-expression classes for the incarcerated, and give free medical care to those in need. Corny as it may sound, I guess you could say that I have a motive to continue to work towards making Ketchum a wonderful place to live for everyone, not just those who are well off.
And yet, in all this time, you have not come up with one single suggestion for how to address the housing crisis (other than supporting the mayor on Bluebird) or improving the Ketchum economy such that our children can hope for a better future than having to leave the valley or become a barista. You are quick to judge and slow to lead.
Wouldn't be Mr. Fake Idaho4us without a list of false accusations and misleading statements. Does this guy have a life or does he merely exist to vilify, carp, and hurl abuse? All I've seen of him so far suggests mouthing off and sucking up to those well-off (like himself?) while hiding behind his smug moniker. Nice if he actually came up with solutions and worked hard to see them through but that's not his style. Much easier to sit on the sideline and play to his (few) like-thinking 'fans'. Old saying: Actions talk and BS walks...when ya going to stop walking Red Ryder? Watch out for this guy; he's smarmy, smug, and snarky...don't know what he's after but he has ulterior motives.
What are his motives?
