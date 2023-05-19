Congress and the Biden administration should act to stop artificial intelligence in its tracks by stopping further development and deployment now. Other nations should follow suit.
Humans need time, a lot of time, to figure out if it’s possible to control generative AI, computer intelligence that can teach and program itself. We need time to figure out how to protect the safety of citizens and entire nations from the chaos that AI could unleash.
The AI horse is already out of the barn, but it’s only a colt. It’s been released by the two major players in the digital space, Alphabet (Google) and Microsoft.
As this is being written, AI is digesting massive amounts of digital data, engaging in conversations with humans and learning how to write its own computer programs. It is performing at an elementary level compared to what it can become.
Getting this wild and dangerous horse calmed and into halter isn’t going to be easy or quick. However, doing so is imperative until it can be reined in.
For most people, AI is something they heard about on the news a few months ago. For Geoffrey Hinton, Ph.D., it’s what he spent his life creating. This month he quit his job at Google and said publicly that he regrets his life’s work. In other words, he’s afraid of AI and sorry for what he has unleashed.
In an interview with The New York Times, he seemed sheepish about his former response to questions about why he pursued AI. He said that if he hadn’t done it, someone else would.
The human species has not finished dealing with a biological virus that spread like wildfire in 2020. Now, it is faced with a technological threat that is spreading equally fast and that may quickly allow machines to eclipse human capabilities.
The question of regulating digital technology has arisen before. In 1996, Congress approved Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. It exempted online platforms from any legal responsibility for the content they circulate.
In the name of “free speech” and with the thoughtlessness inspired by a shiny new bauble, Congress and President Bill Clinton gave thumbs up to an unregulated Internet that created teens addicted to screens, mass murderers radicalized by the unfettered hate that populates the web and enabled a Jan. 6 insurrection that threatened American democracy.
AI has the potential to benefit humanity, but its downside is huge. Before he died, famous physicist Stephen Hawking warned that AI could destroy the human species.
In a 2014 BBC interview, he said, “Once humans develop artificial intelligence, it would take off on its own and redesign itself at an ever-increasing rate.”
The U.S. should act now to place a moratorium on further AI development and use until humans can tame it.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
