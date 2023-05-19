Congress and the Biden administration should act to stop artificial intelligence in its tracks by stopping further development and deployment now. Other nations should follow suit.

Humans need time, a lot of time, to figure out if it’s possible to control generative AI, computer intelligence that can teach and program itself. We need time to figure out how to protect the safety of citizens and entire nations from the chaos that AI could unleash.

The AI horse is already out of the barn, but it’s only a colt. It’s been released by the two major players in the digital space, Alphabet (Google) and Microsoft.

