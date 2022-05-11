During my time as Chief Public Defender, I had the pleasure of working with Gretchen Stinnett at the Blaine County Clerk’s Office. Ms. Stinnett was always helpful answering my questions regarding budgets and expenditures. As a result, I was able to formulate effective and responsible budgets for public defense for the county. Her assistance was invaluable, and I learned a great deal working with her.
Blaine County government needs a transparent, experienced, and independent voice. I am confident that Ms. Stinnett will do an excellent job as Blaine County clerk, and I encourage you to vote for her.
Justin McCarthy
Hailey
