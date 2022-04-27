I have had the pleasure of working with Gretchen Stinnett over the years and she is detail-oriented, courteous and professional. Gretchen takes on difficult tasks with ease and has a unique ability to find a method that will eliminate any potential errors with her collaborative and forward-thinking approach. The financial experience she possesses has been of great value to individuals and businesses in our community, setting long-term goals and plans to help them succeed financially. Gretchen was asked to join the team at Blaine County in 2017 to serve the public, as she possesses the knowledge and experience, they need to grow responsibility and ensure financial security.
Gretchen’s customer service skills remind the public that she is there to represent them, always having their best interests in mind. Gretchen has been working diligently towards the goal of serving all of us as the next Blaine County Clerk for years. Gretchen is by far the most experienced for this role and she is ready to do the work with her team. The integrity of our valley is upheld by people like Gretchen. She welcomes all with a friendly face. She wants to see all of us thrive and succeed.
Please vote for Stinnett in the Democratic open primary.
Daniela Pina-Zavala
Hailey
