Gretchen Stinnett is a woman of remarkable intelligence, kindness and humility, and she has evidenced her deep commitment to our community through her life-long residency and extensive tenure as a civil servant in the Blaine County Clerk’s Office.
In her years of service, Gretchen has acquired the skills necessary for the county clerk position and has demonstrated her unique aptitude for executing, tracking and auditing the manifold records, budgets and filings that constitute the clerk’s complex duties. Gretchen is capable, experienced and competent.
Moreover, Gretchen is already a natural leader in the Clerk’s Office and the natural liaison between her office and the other county departments. Leading always with her kind, supportive smile, Gretchen exhibits an enthusiasm to assist others, facilitate communications and overcome obstacles. By virtue of her disposition, she is naturally capable of serving in the critical position of Blaine County Clerk.
In a time rife with imported, professional bureaucrats and administrators, Gretchen represents the very best of who and what we are as a community. Born and raised amongst ourselves, and rearing her own three children here as well, she has a deep understanding of our communal struggles, and she has already committed countless hours to serving those needs. Gretchen is an asset to our county government, to our community and to each and every one of us.
I encourage you to support Gretchen Stinnett for Blaine County Clerk.
Dusty Wendland
Hailey
