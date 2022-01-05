Steve Hartgen was a colleague and friend who served with distinction in the Idaho House of Representatives. He was a steady leader and icon of Twin Falls, having served as editor and publisher of The Times News and in numerous economic development roles. A well-educated man, he passionately shared his opinions on important issues facing our state—right up until the days before he died. Idaho and the Magic Valley are better today because of Steve's contributions. Teresa and I send our condolences to Steve's wife, Linda Wright Hartgen, who is serving now as a member of the Idaho House of Representatives, and to their five children.
Gov. Brad Little
It may be of little consequence now but I notice that Steve managed to stay in school during the complete Vietnam tragedy. Other ways to evade the draft were to marry, head for Canade or have bone spurs like Trump. The others went and did their thing. Who was right? Each of us get to decide.
