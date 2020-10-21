Eric Parker aimed an assault rifle at federal officers on April 14, 2014, spending about 18 months in federal custody as a result. He was in Nevada supporting Cliven Bundy, who refused to pay the federal government for the privilege of grazing his privately owned cattle on yours and my public land. The Bureau of Land Management, at wits-end after years of failed attempts to get Bundy to pay the public what we were lawfully owed, was attempting to confiscate his cattle.
Many of us public land owners (i.e., all Americans) were outraged that our sacred land was being wrecked by Bundy’s cattle. The insult was made worse because Bundy wasn’t even paying his paltry AUM (animal unit month) fees. Eric Parker was there in armed support of lawless, anti-public land behavior.
Parker is running for the Idaho state Senate. We cannot trust him with decisions regarding our public land. His actions show that he does not believe that our public land belongs equally to all Americans.
Michelle Stennett is a supporter of these lands and the laws Congress has established to protect them from self-interested parties like Bundy and his supporters. Keep public land in public hands by re-electing Michelle Stennett.
Larry Barnes, Hailey
