Michelle Stennett has always served our community and our constitution with a fair and even hand, an ideal that speaks loud and clear to the majority of Idahoans. She stands up for each and every first responder in our state; for firefighters, law enforcement and EMS providers. Her competitor, Eric Parker, has literally aimed a weapon at law enforcement officers in a hostile situation.
Michelle Stennett has fought hard for all our rights and freedoms while upholding her responsibilities to each and every one of us. Vote for Michelle Stennett for Idaho.
Seth Martin, Hailey
