As residents of Blaine County, we are extremely fortunate to be represented by Sen. Michelle Stennett. Her legislative record speaks for itself. Sen. Stennett votes to protect access to public lands and promote clean air and water. She also votes in favor of Idaho’s working class and supports creating economic opportunities for all Idahoans. In addition to her legislative priorities, Sen. Stennett is a sincere, hard-working and kind leader, dedicated to her constituents in Blaine County and throughout District 26. She listens intently and models the type of leadership that our communities need. Please join us in voting to re-elect Sen. Michelle Stennett.
Tory and Miles Canfield, Ketchum
