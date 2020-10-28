Michelle Stennett has dedicated herself to serving the citizens of legislative District 26 without regard to political affiliation or party. She’s protected our rights, our interests and our quality of life and has fought hard for our free and rightful access to public lands, to provide our children with the best education possible and for health care for the most vulnerable among us. Whenever I’ve contacted her with a question about state issues she’s been responsive and straight with me. As a firefighter, I’ve seen her stand up time and again for all first responders. She always considers whether a law is compatible with our constitution and whether it will make life better for Idahoans before she’ll vote for it.
Sen. Stennett serves each and every one of us with honor. Vote Stennett for Idaho.
Lara McLean, Hailey
