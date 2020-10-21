I have known and worked with state Sen. Michelle Stennett for many years and fully endorse her re-election campaign. I recently moderated a debate between Sen. Stennett and her opponent during which Michelle, unlike her opponent, gave detailed answers on issues relating to property tax relief and other critical issues in District 26 such as quality jobs, education and protecting Idaho’s clean water, air and public access. Her positions are based upon research and experience. I know that she is in step with people in her district because she tirelessly travels throughout the area to meet with and listen to local groups, such as seniors, chambers of commerce and local officials. Her weekly legislative newsletter also keeps us informed of what is happening at the state Capitol.
I honor Michelle for her dedication to public service, her thoughtfulness and hard work. We are lucky she represents us. So please join me in re-electing Michelle Stennett to the Idaho state Senate.
Sarah Michael, Blaine County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In