It was an honor for the First Lady and me to attend a vigil honoring four University of Idaho students—Kaylee, Madison, Xana, and Ethan—this week in Moscow.
The bright futures of these promising individuals were cut short, and the disturbing nature of this crime both outrages and deeply saddens our communities.
To the victim's parents, friends, and loved ones, we offer you our deepest sympathy and prayers.
