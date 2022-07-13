I personally found this very disturbing, given all that is currently affecting all people of Idaho: inflation, high gas prices, higher food prices, affordable housing.
Would I be bragging that we have “about a $1.3 billon” budget surplus? Have our legislators driven any Idaho highways other than Boise? At our Main Street stoplight in Ketchum, we actually sit at the stop light with our tires sunk into two ditches. State Highway 75 heading north from the bridge, just south of Ketchum, all the way to Stanley, is in dire need of being repaired. How about actually using these funds for infrastructure projects that affect all of us day in and day out?
Better yet, let’s put some of these excess millions into gas cards for people earning less than $100,000 a year, so they can afford to drive to their jobs? How about putting this mega-surplus to work helping fund needed affordable housing for our vital workers: our hospital workers, our teachers, our firemen/women, our waiters/waitresses, shop workers, landscapers.
How about distributing these excess funds to each county in Idaho to be used for what they deem most needed by their citizens.
Let’s use this “record” excess money to make positive changes to Idaho and the people that live here. Now that would be something to brag about.
Janet Crews
Ketchum
