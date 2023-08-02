It appears that Gov. Brad Little is not going to call a special session to deal with the need to reinstate the March presidential primary. This has to be a tragedy of epic proportions. Surely the governor understands that under current policy our military and our absentee voters will have no vote. That has to be considered a terrible tragedy.

Some have suggested that the Legislature ought to call itself into session. I am told they can do that, but they cannot limit the session to a single topic, as the governor can.

Any decision has to be made before October to avoid other problems.

