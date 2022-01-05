Back in 2008, Idaho Power had over 50% of its power generation coming from coal-fired power and wanted to build a new coal-fired power plant in Idaho. Through As You Sow, [a shareholder advocacy group], I filed a shareholder challenge to this plan, asking IdaCorp to reduce carbon sources like coal plants in its power production. This was the first-ever initiative filed with a utility on carbon and we won; a majority of the shareholders voted in favor of the resolution. Management had to listen to the shareholders and instead of building that coal plant, started to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. Today, IdaCorp proclaims that it has reduced their coal-fired generation by 49%.
So why did I just file another shareholder resolution with the company now in December 2021? Although the company states that it has goals to get to 100% clean energy by 2045, it is extending the life of some operating coal plants and plans to convert others to fossil gas operations for multi-decade use, and also is adding new fossil gas power production in its 10-year plan. The company doesn’t have actual annual carbon-reduction targets on a path to get to 100% clean electricity. Its 100% by 2045 appears to be just lip-service greenwashing while it actually has been increasing its dependence on fossil fuels in recent years.
Why should someone in the Wood River Valley care? You personally are extremely vulnerable in a hotter, drier, more wildfire-prone, more extreme-flooding West caused by the carbon emitted into our air by entities like Idaho Power. Unlike you, IdaCorp board President Richard Dahl lives in Hawaii and collected $308,976 in board pay in 2020. Darrel Anderson earned $33,600,330 as CEO from 2014-June 2020. Your livelihood, though, might depend on saving our winters in Idaho. Comment to IdaCorp.
Kiki Tidwell
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In