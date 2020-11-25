I am appalled at our Idaho senators and representatives who are allowing this threat to and mockery of American democracy to continue. At least the Michigan legislators had the guts to meet with our lame-duck president and tell him, “No, we won’t subvert the will of the people who participated in a lawful and honest election.” Why don’t our “representatives” do the same? Is this how it will be from now on? Temper tantrums by the losing party? Withholding of vital security information and transition from the winners?
It won’t always be the Republicans in place. I hope that in the places in the country where Republicans won elections, Democrats won’t stoop to trying to prevent them from taking their rightful places. I am ashamed of our Idaho delegation to Washington, D.C. We all should be.
Janet Wygle, Hailey
Dude "Biden won " trump tweeted !!! Only our governor can save our state from covid19, ❤️please wear a mask and keep at least 6 feet from people ❤️🇺🇸 if we all wear a mask in public we can get this virus under control and get back to our normal lives
State Capitol
PO Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720
Phone: (208) 334-2100
Fax: (208) 854-3036
Please ask the Governor to Create a state wide mask ordinance
