At a time when the world is discussing climate change efforts at the U.N. summit, our community has an opportunity to speak up for establishing local solar energy opportunities for residential and commercial purposes. The Idaho Power Company is starting a public study that will greatly influence the growth of solar power in Idaho. It will concern continued financial incentives and payment structures for rooftop solar. The Public Utilities Commission is taking comments until Nov. 30 on what best represents the public interest, so we, the public, need to take action and speak up. Write to the PUC. (There will be scheduled workshops for those who want to know more.) This is our chance to do our part in pursuing productive, environmental solutions for our community.
Susan Canham
Bellevue
