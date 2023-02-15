We, the students of Sun Valley Community School’s Holocaust class, have spent the winter term learning about and engaging with the history surrounding the Holocaust, hoping to help others correctly remember the event and apply it to our lives and our day. We want people to fully understand the importance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which happened on Jan. 27, marking the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945.
The events of the Holocaust led to the murder of 6 million European Jews. While the Holocaust is recognized as being primarily the mass murder of Jewish people, smaller groups, such as disabled people, Roma and homosexuals, were also murdered. Education about the Holocaust is valuable not only because it makes the terrible history of the Holocaust known, but especially because it leads students to recognize injustices and crimes against humanity that occur even today. Amidst antisemitism, racism, and oppression both in the United States and worldwide, it’s imperative that people have the knowledge and confidence to speak out against injustices wherever they may be found.
Many states in our country do not require school curriculums to teach about the Holocaust. Without remembering the crimes of the past, we foster a culture of not caring about those that are happening as we speak.
