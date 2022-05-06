Bravo Mallory Walker for speaking against the LOT tax vote [Letters, April 27, 2022] coming up on May 17. I totally agree with you. So much for our city government's plea to shop locally.
Juanita Young
Ketchum
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription or log into an existing subscription to continue reading the Idaho Mountain Express.
Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription or log into an existing subscription to continue reading the Idaho Mountain Express.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bravo Mallory Walker for speaking against the LOT tax vote [Letters, April 27, 2022] coming up on May 17. I totally agree with you. So much for our city government's plea to shop locally.
Juanita Young
Ketchum
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Because 75 additional cents on a $100 retail purchase will just throw you over the top? Because you are comfortable with your housing and don't care about the teachers, restaurant workers, and health care workers who can't find affordable housing? Because you want Ketchum to be at the bottom of mountain towns when it comes to supporting our workers?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In