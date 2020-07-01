When I first came down from Montana in 1966, I skied Baldy and knew that I had found my heaven. It took three lifts to get to the top and mountain bikes didn’t have suspension. Much has changed since then but the uncompromising spirit of this valley remains the same. We live here because of our passion for the great outdoors.
I’ve considered it the utmost privilege to be part of this community and to have helped many people with their skiing and biking needs. I feel lucky to have watched longtime friends and customers grow up before my eyes and bring their own children to get their first pair of skis.
As many of you probably heard, the land on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets is set to be developed this fall, and I want to let the community know this will be the last summer for Formula Sports.
Change is hard, and although Main Street will look very different after this development, it’s the people in this valley that make the area special. This is not goodbye, as I look forward to seeing you this summer in the shop and on the trails and slopes for many years to come.
Bob Gordon and the Formula Sports team, Ketchum
So the greedy out-of-stater developer will no doubt tear the building and excavate a big ugly hole in the ground just like Bariteau did and wait years for their project to be approved.
"Ketchum , Utah"
. The next Park City ! So sad Bob , our hearts bleed for you . Bradshaw just keeps entertaining these sleez bag developers . How that Trail Creek Hotel going ?
Sorry to see you go. Always enjoyed you sidewalk sales.
You Rock Bob ! Too bad greedy developers will probably come and build another giant ugly box that our worthless Mayor and lame P&Z will approve. One thing they cannot take away is the old soul of Town , and all the passion of us ski bums. Cheers to you !
its actually the people of that town that allow their representatives to give it away....we have the same issue in hailey but at least king fritzy is down the road....errrr ummm a ketchum resident again
Bob, you are the best!! It will be good to see more of you in the River Run day lodge in the morning with the other Montana expats and their friends!
As to the development in the towns of Ketchum and Hailey, in my opinion, the travesty was and is not so much the development but the failure to keep with the architectural theme of red brick buildings. Of course, this was probably an awful construction cost concession to the developers.
