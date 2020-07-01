When I first came down from Montana in 1966, I skied Baldy and knew that I had found my heaven. It took three lifts to get to the top and mountain bikes didn’t have suspension. Much has changed since then but the uncompromising spirit of this valley remains the same. We live here because of our passion for the great outdoors.

I’ve considered it the utmost privilege to be part of this community and to have helped many people with their skiing and biking needs. I feel lucky to have watched longtime friends and customers grow up before my eyes and bring their own children to get their first pair of skis.

As many of you probably heard, the land on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets is set to be developed this fall, and I want to let the community know this will be the last summer for Formula Sports.

Change is hard, and although Main Street will look very different after this development, it’s the people in this valley that make the area special. This is not goodbye, as I look forward to seeing you this summer in the shop and on the trails and slopes for many years to come.

Bob Gordon and the Formula Sports team, Ketchum

