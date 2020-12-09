The recent Mountain Express Guide to Giving issue features 23 local nonprofits that provide outstanding service to our community. They deserve our support.
However, according to the Giving Guide of the Wood River Valley 2019-2020 edition, there are more than 70 nonprofits serving the valley, some of them small organizations that do exemplary work but struggle to raise funds. They cannot afford a full-page ad, but deserve support, too.
For example, the Friends of the Howard Preserve, a Bellevue volunteer nonprofit, contributes hundreds of hours of work annually to maintain trails, pick up trash and help provide a safe and welcome environment for visitors to our 36-acre riverside preserve. When funds are available, we have purchased benches, dog bag dispensers, interpretive signs and other amenities.
Our current project to restore a recent property addition to its natural riparian state could take several years, and we anticipate needing funds for a potential engineering survey, nonchemical weed control and monitoring water depth. We will also soon need to replace the Elm Street entry gate and fence rails that are deteriorating.
So, please remember your smaller low-budget community nonprofits, too, this season.
Florence Blanchard, Bellevue
