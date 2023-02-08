After joining all of his Republican colleagues to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) from the U.S. House Foreign Relations Committee, our representative, Mike Simpson, was overheard by a reporter agreeing with his colleague, Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado) that this was the "stupidest vote in the world."
Why didn't Rep. Simpson have the courage to vote against this outrageous proposal, or express his true feelings during debate? Yes, Rep. Omar had made antisemitic comments, for which she apologized. The GOP and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) equated these comments with those calling for violence against Democratic colleagues made by GOP Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) that caused the House to remove both GOP reps from their committees in the last Congress.
There is no equivalency here.
