All concerned members of our community can take action now to help encourage our community leaders commit to 100 percent clean electricity for our Wood River Valley by 2035. You can help this important effort by acting now:
1. Sign the Clean Energy Pledge petition at HaileyCAC.org today! Let our community leaders know how important this topic is to our Valley.
2. Virtually attend the next city council meeting! The links can be found on the HaileyCAC.org calendar. Let our community leaders know how important this topic is to our valley.
3. Submit a written comment before the deadline of October 27th to urge the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to uphold their previous decision and once again reject Idaho Power’s proposed modifications to its net-metering compensation program. You can submit your written comment through the PUC online form at: https://puc.idaho.gov/Form/CaseComment. Be sure to reference Case Number: IPC-E-20-26. More information can be found at HaileyCAC.org.
We all need to take action locally now to help ensure our Valley’s future!
Gretchen Basen, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In