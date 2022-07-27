I am heartbroken to learn that a female black bear has been killed because humans failed to take the responsibility of securing their garbage cans, or keeping them in their garage! This bear had two cubs!
I think it is fair to say we all love this place we call home, and many of our homes are close to mountains, rivers and wooded areas. Add garbage to this scene and bears will come. Humans must take responsibility that comes with living in such a special place!
Come on people! Let's show we care about more than just ourselves!
