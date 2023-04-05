As I read the paper last week, I couldn’t help but feel sad about the valley and its misrepresentation. While I do agree that it’s sad that Fish & Game had to kill the mountain lions living in Deerfield, the reason is incorrect. They were not here first.
I grew up here in Hailey 60 years ago. There were never mountain lions, elk, white tail deer, moose, raccoons or even squirrels here when I grew up. They all lived out of town, not in town. The problem is that we moved into the canyons, hiked into their neighborhoods, and changed what they knew to be their home. I guess they decided to come to town when we started feeding them and trying to make this their home too. Then like we usually do, we discovered that our wanting to help them, was not helping at all.
If you really want to help the wildlife here, stop trying so hard to do something that feels good and do the hard work. Show up. Show up to local city and county government meetings and speak out against development in the canyons. If there has to be development, make sure it’s known that you want space for wildlife, you want less density and you care enough to vote your concerns. That is what will make a difference for wildlife. Who knows, it might make you feel good too.
Michele Johnson's comment shines a much needed light on the negative aspects of development in Quigley canyon. With news houses come fences which restricts the habitat of wildlife, forcing them into town an existing residential areas. Electric fences can already be seen along Quigley Rd., which are legal in the county. Fences are what drive the animal closer to town and bring Cougars into contact with people. I urge anyone concerned about the welfare of wildlife to to join savequigleycanyon.com . The last meeting concerning Quigley Ranch was over overwhelmingly attended by folks opposed to this development, which the IME did not report on. When the developer, knew the public was against his project, he presented legal papers forcing the issue out of public comment and into mediation, out of public view. It's appalling that a developer will make millions from the destruction of wildlife habitat. Write the county commissioners, you don't have to live in the county to speak out against this.
P.S. Those walking out Quigley Rd. be aware, the Cougars are just a few hundred feet from you.
