As a member of this community, I’m writing to express my concern and support for the hundreds of Peruvian asylum-seekers who also call the Valley home.
I recently returned to Hailey to celebrate the holidays with my family. As always, it’s a joy to come back to this picturesque valley with its snowcapped mountains. Soon, though, I started hearing about the conditions of many of our refugee neighbors who have been living here without heat and running water during this bitterly cold winter.
This is not just a Valley-wide problem. Over the past few years, we have witnessed a global refugee crisis of unprecedented scale, with millions of people forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, or natural disasters. These individuals have faced unimaginable challenges and hardships, and often arrive in their new communities with little more than the clothes on their backs.
A very human response to this tragedy that is unfolding in our community. But why is this just a problem for non-profits to handle? Where are our elected leaders? Where is the plan? 30 families are being sheltered until Jan 3. What happens on Jan 4? Our City and County leaders seem to have their heads in the sand—almost like they don’t want to know what is going on. The IME has done almost no reporting on the facts around this crisis. We have no idea of the numbers of immigrants. We have no idea who trafficked them. This is not going very well, and is likely to get worse before it gets better. Non-profits can only do so much. We need our elected leaders to do what they were elected to do—lead.
It's not the job of elected officials to use tax payer money to house illegals. City and County officials should be working for tax payers and not illegals.
Should they not be working for taxpayers by dealing with the situation? What do you think elected officials should be doing with what is going on?
Perry, it used to be if you hired illegals for construction work the contractor was fined. If the illegals got hurt, workmans comp insurance would not cover the illegals and the contractor was fined. Everyone used to try and get housing for nurses and school teachers. But now you can't see the problem, STOP THEM FROM COMING ACROSS THE BORDER. Let them file the paperwork like everyone did before them and become legal, THERE IS A PATH !!! This president created the problem and he doesn't want to enforce the laws that are all ready there.
