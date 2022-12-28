As a member of this community, I’m writing to express my concern and support for the hundreds of Peruvian asylum-seekers who also call the Valley home.

I recently returned to Hailey to celebrate the holidays with my family. As always, it’s a joy to come back to this picturesque valley with its snowcapped mountains. Soon, though, I started hearing about the conditions of many of our refugee neighbors who have been living here without heat and running water during this bitterly cold winter.

This is not just a Valley-wide problem. Over the past few years, we have witnessed a global refugee crisis of unprecedented scale, with millions of people forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, or natural disasters. These individuals have faced unimaginable challenges and hardships, and often arrive in their new communities with little more than the clothes on their backs.

